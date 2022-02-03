Oaktree Specialty Lending Q1 results reflect higher net asset value
Feb. 03, 2022 12:30 PM ETOaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Q1 earnings beat the consensus, highlighted by a higher net asset value and solid interest income.
- Shares of OCSL edge higher by 0.7% intra-day.
- Q1 EPS of $0.22 topped the $0.17 estimate and gained from $0.20 in the previous quarter.
- Net asset value of $7.34 per share in Q1 climbed from $7.28 in the prior period.
- Q1 investments at fair value were $2.58B vs. $2.55B in Q4.
- On the other hand, net investment income of $32.3M declined from $33.04M in Q4 2021.
- Q1 debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98x ticked higher from 0.97x in Q4.
- Earlier, Oaktree raised its dividend by 3% to $0.16 per share.