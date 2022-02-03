Hot Stocks: MRK, BIIB, CI fall on weak 2022 forecasts; HUM, RL rise on earnings

A cautious view for the rest of 2022 put pressure on a series of stocks in Thursday's intraday trading, potentially pointing to a murky economic outlook for the year. Merck (NYSE:MRK), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) all lost ground after each released disappointing forecasts as part of their respective quarterly updates.

That said, some stocks were able to attract buyers with their latest financial figures and outlooks. Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) both rallied on their earnings reports.

Decliners

Strong quarterly results failed to give Merck (MRK) a boost, as a softer-than-projected forecast sparked a 3% slide in midday trading.

The pharmaceutical giant topped expectations with its Q4 earnings and guidance. However, the firm predicted non-GAAP EPS for 2022 of $7.12-$7.27, below the $7.29 that analysts had predicted. MRK gave a full-year revenue estimate of $56.1-$57.6B, including $5B-$6B from its COVID drug molnupiravir.

Sticking to the drug development sector, Biogen (BIIB) also suffered selling pressure in the wake of a weak forecast. The biotech edged by consensus with its Q4 EPS, with revenue that slipped nearly 4% from last year. But the company's 2022 top-line guidance of $9.7B-$10B came up short of Wall Street's expectation of $10.3B.

Weighed down by the projection, BIIB dipped nearly 2% in intraday action.

Earnings news also inspired selling pressure for Cigna (CI). As with MRK and BIIB, the insurance firm exceeded expectations with its Q4 results but gave an uninspiring prediction for 2022. CI retreated about 5% in midday trading.

Gainer

Humana (HUM) jumped nearly 6% on Q4 earnings that surpassed projections. Revenue failed to beat consensus but still rose nearly 12% from last year to reach nearly $21.2B. The health insurer also gave Street-topping guidance for 2022, despite a continuing headwind from COVID.

HUM also got a bump from broader sector news. The tailwind came after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published 2023 payment policy changes for Medicare Advantage and Part D drug programs.

Ralph Lauren (RL) also made the list of stocks gaining in the wake of their quarterly results. Shares climbed almost 5% in midday action after the clothing designer beat expectations with its quarterly figures and raised its forecast for the full year.

