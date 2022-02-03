Seagen's Adcetris combo improves survival of blood cancer patients in phase 3 trial

Feb. 03, 2022 Seagen Inc. (SGEN)

  • Seagen (SGEN -1.1%) said its medicine Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with chemotherapy showed statistically significant improvement in overall survival in patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in a phase 3 trial, dubbed ECHELON-1.
  • The company said, with nearly six years median follow up, patients receiving Adcetris plus doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine (A+AVD) in the frontline setting had a 41% reduction in the risk of death compared with patients receiving doxorubicin, bleomycin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine (ABVD).
  • Safety profile of Adcetris was consistent with previous studies and no new safety signals were seen.
  • The company noted that the primary goal, modified progression free survival, had served as the basis for global regulatory approvals.
  • Adcetris is approved for certain types of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) including previously untreated Stage 3/4 cHL and previously untreated peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
