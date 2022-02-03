Vertex downgraded to sector perform at RBC due to valuation

  • RBC Capital Markets has downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -3.5%) to sector perform from outperform amid rising valuation.
  • The firm is maintaining its price target of $269 (6% upside based on yesterday's close).
  • Analyst Brian Abrahams noted that shares are up ~40% in the last two and a half months.
  • "The stock appears to now be trading at less of a significant disconnect to potential fair value, vs. when competitive concerns around Abbvie (ABBV +1.5%) looked overdone and the non-CF portfolio completely overlooked," he wrote.
  • "The stock now looks closer to levels that more fairly balance reward-risk into next catalysts, including regulatory clarity on '147 and data from diabetes and pain programs," he added.
  • VX-147 is the company's phase 2 candidate for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
