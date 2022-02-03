Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) is struggling to find buyers for a minority stake in its new renewable energy arm, as investors are said to have concerns that the size and structure would limit their say in key decisions, Reuters reports.

Repsol wants to sell ~25% of its low-carbon business, which operates wind, solar and hydro plants in Spain, Chile and the U.S., and has asked for indicative bids next week, according to the report.

After months of talks, many potential investors reportedly have been put off by Repsol's valuation of the unit that climbed as high as €4B ($4.5B), and are looking at valuations closer to €3B.

Repsol also is working on separate deals to raise cash for individual assets in the low-carbon business, including a solar site in western Spain, which may be complicating the process.

Separately, Peru's government is blaming Repsol for last month's offshore oil spill and has suspended the company's oil-loading and offloading operations at the country's largest refinery.