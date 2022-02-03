Eli Lilly pushes back regulatory submissions for Alzheimer’s drug
Feb. 03, 2022 1:10 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)BIIBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eli Lilly (LLY -2.7%) continues to trade lower Thursday after the management indicated that the company would slow down its efforts in seeking FDA approval for its investigational therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, donanemab.
- In Q3 2021, Lilly (NYSE:LLY) started a rolling submission for the treatment in the U.S., seeking its approval for early Alzheimer's disease. “We intend to complete the submission in the next few months and expect regulatory action in the second half of 2022,” Chief Scientific Officer Dan Skovronsky said during the last earnings call.
- However, in today’s earnings call, citing volatility in the Alzheimer’s space ahead of data reads for competitor trials, Skovronsky pushed back the submission plans out of Q1. The company still expects to complete the submission before the end of the year.
- “…We now move completion of the accelerated approval submission out of Q1. We expect further volatility and expectations as competitor Alzheimer's disease trials read out prior to our definitive data,” Skovronsky remarked. The company has completed the original enrollment target for its Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 trial for donanemab, and topline data are expected in 2023.
- Lilly's less aggressive stance on donanemab comes after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed in January to severely restrict the access to Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Aduhelm and other similar Alzheimer’s drugs.