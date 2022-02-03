Air Products and Chemicals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:15 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.50 (+20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.7B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.