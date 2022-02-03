Adient Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:16 PM ETAdient plc (ADNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-114.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (-18.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.