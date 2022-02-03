Spectrum Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:16 PM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-89.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $728.11M (-36.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.