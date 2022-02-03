Aon Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:17 PM ETAon plc (AON)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Aon (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.34 (+27.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AON has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.