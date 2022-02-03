Cboe Global Markets Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:17 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $389.31M (+26.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBOE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.