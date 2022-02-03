Twist Bioscience Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:19 PM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.06 (-47.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.22M (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TWST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.