Meridian Bioscience Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:20 PM ETMeridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-52.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.75M (-13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIVO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.