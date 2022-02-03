Barclays cuts Clarivate Analytics to equal weight on lowered confidence; shares down 18%
Feb. 03, 2022 1:40 PM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Barclays has cut Clarivate Analytics (CLVT -17.5%) to equal weight from neutral due to valuation and what it calls "spotty organic execution."
- The firm also lowered its price target to $16 from $25 (~10% downside from yesterday's close).
- Analyst Manav Patnaik writes that the ompany has missed two Q4 expectation in a row, adding that Q4 is the company's largest.
- He noted that Clarivate's estimated 2021 organic growth is ~4.5%, short of the 6+% guidance. For 2022, the company is guiding to 6.5% organic growth.
- He added that Clarivate is unlikely to have any larger deals until the 2H 2023.
- Earlier today, Clarivate downgraded its estimates following the restatement of its financials.