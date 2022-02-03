Opko Health's partner launches Rayaldee in Germany
Feb. 03, 2022 1:29 PM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Opko Health (OPK +5.1%) said Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma launched Rayaldee (extended release calcifediol) in Germany.
- Rayaldee extended-release capsules are indicated for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease and vitamin D insufficiency.
- Opko said it is the first launch of Rayaldee outside the U.S. Vifor Fresenius is Opko's commercial partner for Rayaldee in Europe and selected markets outside the U.S.
- Vifor Fresenius has received marketing authorizations for the drug in 11 European countries and expects to launch in additional markets later this year.