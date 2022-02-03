International Exchange stock raised to Buy at CFRA on mortgage technology growth
Feb. 03, 2022 1:35 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- CFRA analyst Alexander Yokum upgrades Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -1.0%) to Buy from Hold, as he sees its mortgage technology business increasing market share, giving it cross-selling opportunities.
- Mortgage technology revenue declined 1% Y/Y as a 15% decline in transaction revenue more than offset a 26% increase in recurring revenue, he pointed out in a note to clients.
- Yokum lifts his 12-month price target by $15 to $155.
- "In '22, we see 6%-8% growth in ICE's recurring revenue (49% of total revenue) on the back of strong growth in mortgage technology," he said. "With reasonable cost control efforts, we see 59%-60% operating margins in '22 vs. 58.3% in '21."
- Yokum's Buy rating contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Hold and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- During Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Walter Gardiner said the company expects the Mortgage Technology business to grow in the low to mid-teens this year.
- With connectivity to "nearly every participant in the mortgage industry, due to the analog-to-digital conversion, sees an opportunity to cross-sell, ICE (ICE) President Ben Jackson sees an opportunity to cross-sell new products like eClose and AIQ to its customer base. "This flywheel effect and the secular trend of electronification gives us confidence in our ability to grow this business and capture the $10B addressable market," he said.
