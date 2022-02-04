Credit Suisse 'Top of the Crop' list dwindles to four as Disney lasts just a month

Credit Suisse released a slimmed down best of the best picks list for February, with January debut Disney (NYSE:DIS) dropping out of the conviction picks completely.

Credit Suisse Product Manager Andrew St. Pierre defines the "Top of the Crop" stocks as the "highest conviction combined with the least demanding market expectations."

The "Top of the Crop" criteria are:

High conviction calls: "Highest conviction Outperform ideas where CS analysts' estimates and target prices are above consensus and consensus is not overly bullish." View through HOLT: Credit Suisse's HOLT is a model aiming for objectivity in converting income and balance sheet information into cash flow return on investment. "Outperform ideas with least demanding market expectations. Market-implied CFROI is below forecast CFROI and historical median."

Disney (DIS) earned a top spot in January, but is now longer on the HOLT or high conviction list.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a new entrant for the Top of the Crop list, joining Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) and Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), in and out of the top list lately, drops out but remains a HOLT pick. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) leaves the inner circle, but is still a highest conviction pick, while PVH (NYSE:PVH) and BioMarin Pharma (NASDAQ:BMRN) drop out altogether.

Other new top outperform ideas are Yeti (NYSE:YETI), On Holding (NYSE:ONON), Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA).

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is a new top underperform idea, with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), NGL Energy (NYSE:NGL), Western Union (NYSE:WU), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) still on the list.

Medical Properties topped earnings estimates yesterday.