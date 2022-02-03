Electric vehicle charging stocks are expected to stay volatile

Bank of America weighed in on the electric vehicle battery charging sector ahead of earnings season for the group.

The firm emphasized that electric vehicle charging valuation metrics remain elevated at 10X price-to-sales (two years out) and expect continued relative pressure in the near-term. The view is that the elevated volatility around headlines and macro developments will continue to lead to dramatic share price swings.

BofA's breakdown on sentiment: "While less sector euphoria overall, retail dynamics make the short squeeze risk ever more acute when they step in. Another nuance to consider into upcoming results is the optics around potential volatility in profitability for select companies, specifically around warrants. The 3Q adjustments for EVGO were a factor in the positive GAAP earnings but we anticipate this being a GAAP headwind when they report full year results in March based on the stock price movements during the quarter."

Large short interest positions on EV charging stocks are still a factor. Short interest as percentage of total float is 38.6% for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), 30.1% for EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), 13.6% for ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) and 10.0% for Volta Industries (NYSE:VLTA).

Blink Charging (BLNK -3.1%), EVgo (EVGO -3.5%), Volta Industries (VLTA -2.0%) and ChargePoint (CHPT -4.7%) all fell on Thursday amid general selling pressure in the EV sector.

The biggest gainer in the sector this week has been Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX), which is up 2.39% on the day and 6.08% for the week after taking its partnership with Uber national.