Eaton Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:47 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+33.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.91B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.