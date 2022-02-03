GrafTech International Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 GrafTech International
- GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.44M (-18.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EAF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.