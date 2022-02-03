National Fuel Gas FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:51 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $543.48M (+23.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.