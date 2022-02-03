Royal Caribbean Cruises Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:52 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.92 (+21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+3269.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.