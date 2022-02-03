Brookfield Renewable Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2022 1:52 PM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+231.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BEP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.