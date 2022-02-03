Deluxe Q4 results outperform expectations, payments segment shows muscle
Feb. 03, 2022 2:22 PM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Deluxe (DLX +2.2%) Q4 revenue jumped ~26% to $570.6M, beating consensus by $23.03M.
- The payments segment delivered revenue growth of 114.5% Y/Y to $167.3M.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.5%, down 40 basis points from the prior year.
- Cash flow from operations for 2021 was $61.6M.
- Outlook 2022: Revenue growth of 8% to 10%; Adjusted EBITDA margin of ~20%; Capital expenditures of ~$105M
- GAAP EPS of $0.32.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats consensus by $0.04.
