SPAC SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SBEA) rose 17% as shareholders were scheduled to vote to approve the company's deal to take military-themed coffee brand Black Rifle Coffee Company public.

The transaction is anticipated to close on Feb. 9 and is expected to provide at least $373M of gross proceeds, according to a statement.

The stock rallied 15% on Nov. 2 on news that SBEA will merge with Black Rifle Coffee Company, a coffee brand that’s become popular in military, conservative and gun-rights circles.

Co-founded in 2015 by CEO and former Green Beret Evan Hafer and other veterans, Black Rifle sells military- and gun-themed brands like “AK-47 Espresso Blend” and “Silencer Smooth Coffee Roast.”

The company offers its wares both direct to consumer and via top retailers like 7Eleven (OTCPK:SVNDF) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), as well as through seven company-owned or franchised coffee stores that it calls "outposts."

Black Rifle has said it plans to use the cash from its SPAC deal to expand its online and tech offerings, as well as to grow to about 78 retail locations by 2023.

Black Rifle joins a few other coffee-themed companies that have gone public in the last year including Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and Dutch Brothers (NYSE:BROS).

