McKesson (MCK +3.8%) is trading sharply higher on Thursday after the medical distributor reported better than expected financials for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings yesterday. In reaction, Baird has raised its price target for the stock noting that the momentum is unlikely to end soon.

“But big numbers, big highlights, and high confidence will prevent the momentum from ending any time soon,” the analysts led by Eric W. Coldwell as they reiterated the overweight rating and lifted the per share target to $340 from $312 to imply a premium of ~32% to the last close.

Total quarterly revenue at McKesson (NYSE:MCK) climbed ~10% YoY to $68.6B backed by ~11% YoY growth in the U.S. Pharmaceutical that generated ~$55.0B revenue, while Prescription Technology Solutions expanded ~33% YoY to bring ~$1.0B revenue.

However, the company’s loss per diluted share from continuing operations rose by $38.99 to $0.04 after accounting for a prior year pre-tax charge of $8.1B linked to opioid litigation.

For fiscal 2022, McKesson (MCK) raised its adj. EPS guidance to $23.55 – $23.95 from $22.35 – $22.95, which included ~$1.75 – $2.15 impact related to the U.S. government’s COVID-19 tests, distribution, kitting, and storage programs, the company said. Ahead of its earnings release, the consensus earnings guidance for McKesson (MCK) indicated $22.80 per share for 2022.