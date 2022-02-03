Solar stocks trade lower across the board but standing out is another big drop in Sunrun (RUN -10.3%), down ~10% on the day and capping a 70%-plus plunge from an $84.81 intraday peak set nearly a year ago.

Needham analyst Vikram Bagri slashed his Sunrun price target to $41 from $70, driven by a two-thirds reduction in its estimates for solar installations in California - which represents 30%-40% of the company's total domestic installations - due to the state's proposed changes to Net Energy Metering rules.

Bagri also upgraded SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -3.9%) to Buy from Hold with a $347 price target, believing the company's geographic and customer diversification shields it from the California controversy.

Combined with a "solid fundamental landscape, likelihood of favorable resolution of regulatory uncertainties and recent share price decline create a compelling buying opportunity" in SolarEdge, Bagri writes, but the stock nevertheless trades lower.

GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson thinks the political winds have shifted against solar, which he believes is particularly bad news for Sunrun, which he rates at Sell.

Morgan Stanley is out in defense of Sunrun, saying the stock's "underperformance is at odds with the company's strong growth prospects," and concerns over California's solar policy are "overblown."