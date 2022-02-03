Redfin's forecast for home price and mortgage rates comes in ahead of Freddie Mac's forecast
Feb. 03, 2022 2:56 PM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Redfin's new forecast indicated that home price growth is seen slowing to an annual rate of 7% by 2022 end; it has been in the double digits since summer 2020.
- Amid the ongoing shortage of homes for sale, home sales are expected to remain relatively flat throughout the year similar to the small annual rate of change they have been posting since August.
- Redfin economists expect the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to continue to rise steadily to 3.9% over the course of the year.
- Freddie Mac in mid-January said that it expects 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to be 3.6% this year and 3.9% in 2023 while house price growth is seen at 6.2% in 2022, slowing to 2.5% in 2023, compared with 15.9% last year.
- For the 4-week period ended Jan.30, the median home sale price was up 14% Y/Y while pending home sales were down 2% Y/Y and 38% higher from same period in 2020.
- New listings of homes for sale were down 11% Y/Y and active listings dropped 29% Y/Y to all-time low of 438K.
- Mortgage rates reported down remained flat at 3.55% for the second consecutive week (Feb.3 week ended).