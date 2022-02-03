NiSource (NI +0.1%) shares saw a quick pop before settling roughly unchanged following a Bloomberg report that investor HITE Hedge Asset Management is pushing the utility to go private as a way to boost its value.

Bloomberg reports HITE, which owns less than 1% of the company's shares, wrote NiSource's board urging it to aggressively pursue a going-private deal because the public markets are undervaluing its gas distribution business.

"While public markets in the U.S. are loath to give capital to natural gas distributors, private markets are willing to both capitalize these assets at higher multiples and provide additional low-cost capital for needed investment in their service territories," HITE reportedly wrote.

The report comes after activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a position in NiSource last week and said it supported the company's appointment of a new CEO.