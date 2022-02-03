Credit Suisse exits most wealth management markets in Africa, will refer clients to Barclays - Bloomberg
Feb. 03, 2022 3:06 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS), BCSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) exited nine Africa-based wealth management markets, and will refer those clients to Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Bloomberg reported, citing the Swiss lender's statement.
- Specifically, Credit Suisse (CS) will exit Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tanzania, and Zambia, and keep its South African operations.
- “Credit Suisse has signed a private banking client referral agreement with Barclays as part of the plan to exit nine non-core wealth management markets primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa,” Bloomberg cited the statement.
- The agreement could see about $2.5B of assets move to Barclays (BCS), three people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. And the final price of the deal will depend on how many clients elect to shift their assets to Barclays, two of the people told Bloomberg.
- Previously, (Aug. 28, 2020) Credit Suisse dismissed a banker for forging an OTC contract for an African wealth management client.