Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL +3.4%) gained the most of any consumer stock in the S&P 500 Index in Thursday afternoon trading following a strong FQ3 earnings report.

The company followed Levi Strauss and Capri Holdings as earnings season winners from the apparel sector with all three pointing to strong demand. Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) guided for FQ4 revenue to to increase by 17% to 18% on constant currency basis with higher pricing a significant factor. The outlook for operating margin in FY22 was raised to approximately 13% on both a reported and constant currency basis compared to a prior view of 12.0% to 12.5%.

"Our company is fundamentally healthier than it was 2 years ago. We're bringing in a younger, higher-value, less price-sensitive consumer," Louvet. The exec also noted that growth is part of the Ralph Lauren strategy, with expansion in southern U.S. states and the West Coast anticipated.

Dig further into the Ralph Lauren earnings call.

