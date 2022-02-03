LogicBio downgraded at William Blair citing lack of clarity on catalysts after clinical hold

Feb. 03, 2022

  • LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC -2.5%) continues to trade lower as investors react to the FDA clinical hold imposed on its Phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial for adeno-associated virus (AAV) genome editing therapy, LB-001, in children with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
  • Noting the lack of clarity on upcoming catalysts amid uncertainty over the issues surrounding the clinical hold, William Blair has downgraded LogicBio (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Market Perform from Outperform.
  • The company said that the thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), the serious adverse event that led to the clinical hold, was also reported in relation to other AAV genetic therapies.
  • The analyst Raju Prasad agrees, noting that the serious adverse event could be most likely due to the AAV delivery of LB-001 rather than its gene-editing technology.
  • However, citing the lack of clarity over the cause and a potential delay in the timeline, the analyst has downgraded the stock as he awaits more data from the ongoing probe and the company’s discussions with the FDA.
  • Read more on the safety data for the first two patients of the trial who did not develop the side effect.
