SU after the call - balance sheet and safety not what investors want to discuss

Feb. 03, 2022 3:27 PM ET Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) CVE, CNQ By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Close-up of machinery in the oil sands mine in Alberta

Phototreat/iStock via Getty Images

Suncor (NYSE:SU) shares are underperforming peers by ~4%, as management provided a conservative outlook for shareholder returns. With the stock ~25% below all-time highs, and cash flow better than ever, management is uniquely focused on the balance sheet. The call was relatively restrained, considering record cash flow results:

  • Safety - having the worst safety reputation amongst western oil companies, and with another fatality this quarter, management discussed the four new leadership roles focused on safety.
  • Buybacks - after dividends and capex, management plans to allocate half of the Company's free cash flow to the balance sheet and half to the buyback; management is happy to drive debt below the $12-15b target.
  • Demand - having seen gasoline demand in Canada fall 10% in December, demand actually deteriorated further in January, suggesting omicron-driven travel restrictions continue to hinder refining utilization rates domestically.

Suncor shares have lagged for a number of well known reasons; however, the company is set to continue benefiting from improving Canadian oil fundamentals. Over the long-term Suncor should trade in line with peers; however, investors continue to prefer other Canadian oil companies in the short term, given more aggressive buyback policies and better operational track records. Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) and Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) most among them.

