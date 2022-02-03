ManTech International pops on report of potential sales of controlling stake

Feb. 03, 2022

ManTech International Corp (MANT +1.9%) broke higher in Thursday afternoon trading after Reuters report that co-founder George Pedersen is exploring options for his controlling stake.

Sources indicate that a sale of the company is being discussed as part of Pedersen's estate planning. As it stands now, the trust that holds his 48% stake in ManTech would no longer exercise voting control if the 85-year old were to die.

Goldman Sachs has been retained to assist in finding interested buyers of ManTech, with Parsons Corp (PSN -1.1%) and Leidos Holdings (LDOS +0.6%) being in the mix.

Shares of Mantech (NASDAQ:MANT) have traded in a range of $66.91 to $92.00 over the last 52 weeks. The high today following the Reuters report was $78.64.

