Is ExxonMobil still a buy at new highs, with oil threatening $100 a barrel?

With supplies constrained by years of limited development and demand surging in the post-COVID global economy, oil prices have pushed steadily higher over the past few months. ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has ridden this rally to blockbuster earnings and a new 52-week high. But is there more to come? Does XOM remain a buy at these levels?

ExxonMobil's Earnings Gusher

Earlier this week, ExxonMobil (XOM) revealed quarterly results that easily topped expectations. The company's revenue surged almost 83% to reach nearly $85B. Along with the earnings figures, XOM said it expects capital spending for 2022 in a range of $21B-$24B.

The strong results came as XOM benefited from a steady climb in oil prices. From a level below $66 a barrel at the beginning of December, the price of crude has challenged the $90-a-barrel mark this week -- its highest level since 2014.

In the depths of the pandemic, the price of a barrel of crude traded below $17.

The rally in oil likely isn't over. Despite reaching its highest level in more than seven years, a consensus has formed among market watchers that the price will likely tip $100 at some point. Some high-profile experts have put even higher prices on the table.

This expectation has fueled general gains in the oil sector. As XOM announced its biggest profit since 2014 (with cash flows from operations not seen in almost a decade), the energy sector had climbed 23% so far in 2022. That compares with a loss of more than 5% in the S&P 500.

XOM has helped lead this general energy rally. From a level below $60 in the days before Christmas, the stock has climbed to a 52-week high of $81.51 set in the wake of its quarterly report. That marks a rally of almost 38% in less than seven weeks, as you can see in this chart.

Is ExxonMobil a Buy?

Given the gains it has already posted, does XOM have enough of a tailwind from oil prices to continue pushing higher?

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, a series of grades determined by quantifiable measures, certainly points to the likelihood of further gains. The ratings recognize the stock's dramatic advance, giving it a C+ for valuation, compared to a B+ just three months ago. At the same time, the stock gets credit for its high-profile move, landing a B+ for momentum.

Looking at corporate results, the algorithms recognize the company's standout performance lately, with an A+ for profitability. The firm gets a much more mediocre B- for growth.

All told, the Quant Ratings give the stock nearly a perfect score -- 4.99 out of 5.0.

Wall Street analysts have a more cautious outlook. Of the 28 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, only nine have a Buy or Strong Buy rating -- just under a third. Most experts have a neutral stance on the stock, with 18 granting XOM a Hold rating. One analyst views the stock as a Sell.

The consensus view of SA's contributors hews closer to the judgment of the Quant Ratings. The experts who follow the stock generally view it as a Buy. As an example, look at SA contributor Graham Grieder, who believes the XOM train "is leaving the station."