Shell after the call - stock trades in line with peers after outperforming ~10% ytd
Feb. 03, 2022 3:58 PM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL)GCTAF, GEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
Shell (NYSE:SHEL) performed in line with peers today, following solid cash flow results and a constructive conference call:
- Buyback - here Ben was very upbeat, indicating the financial framework was established in a lower commodity price environment, and that management is rethinking the "upper limit" of the 20-30% CFO payout range; management thinks $4b/q is the max "on market" buyback, but the Company is investigating the ability to do off-market purchases of stock.
- Inflation - rather than flagging supply chain inflation in short-cycle fossil fuel basins, the CEO indicated that wind turbines and battery costs are the Company's largest source of inflation at the moment, a view that is in line with comments from turbine producers Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) and GE (NYSE:GE).
- Prelude - the event at prelude during Q4 was an equipment failure, not a process or wider operational issue; management will take time to work through restart safely, but it sounds as though they will have the asset back online in 1h.
Shell "annualized" ~$55b of CFO this quarter, against a ~$25b capex budget and $8b of dividend obligation. This leaves ~$22b available for buybacks, and management appears to be looking for ways to put more into cash towards buybacks going forward. Having underperformed throughout the pandemic, it's difficult to imagine Shell continuing to underperform if they are able to deliver on $55b in CFO and continue stepping up the buyback.