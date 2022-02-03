Why did Spotify stock slide today? Dim user forecast in sharp spotlight

Feb. 03, 2022 4:02 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) sank 16.6% Thursday, marking its biggest one-day decline in nearly two years, following an earning report that looked sunny from a revenue perspective, but signaled clouds ahead on an attribute very much on tech/media investor minds: user growth.

The streaming-music giant reported a better loss than expected, and revenues grew a respectable 24% (with premium revenues up 22%). But user growth was essentially in line (monthly active users up 18% to 406 million).

The guidance for the current quarter - for MAUs of 418 million and premium subs of 183 million - fell short of analyst forecasts, however, and even minor misses on user metric expectations have been punishing subscription-based tech firms all quarter.

One of its bullish defenders (Morgan Stanley) admitted that Spotify's call to reinvest profits into the business is reinforcing a bear-case assumption: that it's structurally a low- or no-margin company. But it's staying Overweight on the expectation that margins are expanding due to scaling the podcast business and marketplace products - and it has a $300 price target, implying 86% upside.

Citi's also got a Buy rating, though at a $240 target. And it says the quarter was robust but the Q1 guidance was "incrementally light."

On the bearish tip, Underweight Wells Fargo cut its target to $153 (4% further downside), saying that margin progress was "slowing (or moving backwards) on more content and advertising R&D."

