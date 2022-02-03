Corteva (CTVA +0.8%) expects prices for grains and oilseeds to remain high this year thanks to record demand levels, CEO Chuck Magro said on the company's earnings conference call, following upside sales guidance to as high as $17B.

"Over the medium to long term, we see constructive fundamentals continuing, as possible new demand to support renewable fuels such as bio-based diesel will likely support healthy agricultural commodity price levels," Magro said on the call.

Strong demand for Corteva's seed and crop protection products are helping the company to raise prices to offset higher costs due to inflation, Magro said: "Growers need the products, they need the technology. And certainly, from a pricing execution perspective, I think we've demonstrated that we can move prices to cover costs and grow margins."

The CEO said high fertilizer prices will prompt some growers to rotate into soybeans from corn and boost demand for the company's Enlist biotech soybean seeds and complementary herbicides.

"This provides further support for systems like Enlist, where customer demand and industry-wide penetration remains strong and we anticipate it will grow to at least 40% of total U.S. soybean acres in 2022,” Magro said.

Q4 earnings call presentation slides