AmazonEPS of $27.75, revenue of $137.4B misses by $230M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:04 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor70 Comments
  • Amazon press release (NASDAQ:AMZN): Q4 EPS of $27.75 may not be comparable to consensus of $3.54.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 net income includes a pre-tax valuation gain of $11.8 billion included in non-operating income from our common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., which completed an initial public offering in November.
  • Revenue of $137.4B (+9.4% Y/Y) misses by $230M.
  • Shares +4.5%.
  • Online stores net sales of $66.08B vs. $49.94B in 3Q21.
  • Third-party seller services of $30.32B vs. $24.25B in 3Q21.
  • Subscription service of $8.12B vs. $8.15B in 3Q21.
  • AWS net sales of $17.78B vs. $16.11B in 3Q21.
  • Amazon will increase the price of a Prime membership in the U.S., with the monthly fee going from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime since 2018.

  • First Quarter 2022 Guidance

    • Net sales are expected to be between $112.0 billion and $117.0 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8% compared with first quarter 2021 vs. $120.59B consensus.
    • Operating income is expected to be between $3.0 billion and $6.0 billion, compared with $8.9 billion in first quarter 2021.
