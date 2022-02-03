AmazonEPS of $27.75, revenue of $137.4B misses by $230M
Feb. 03, 2022
- Amazon press release (NASDAQ:AMZN): Q4 EPS of $27.75 may not be comparable to consensus of $3.54.
- Fourth quarter 2021 net income includes a pre-tax valuation gain of $11.8 billion included in non-operating income from our common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., which completed an initial public offering in November.
- Revenue of $137.4B (+9.4% Y/Y) misses by $230M.
- Shares +4.5%.
- Online stores net sales of $66.08B vs. $49.94B in 3Q21.
- Third-party seller services of $30.32B vs. $24.25B in 3Q21.
- Subscription service of $8.12B vs. $8.15B in 3Q21.
- AWS net sales of $17.78B vs. $16.11B in 3Q21.
- Amazon will increase the price of a Prime membership in the U.S., with the monthly fee going from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime since 2018.
First Quarter 2022 Guidance
- Net sales are expected to be between $112.0 billion and $117.0 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8% compared with first quarter 2021 vs. $120.59B consensus.
- Operating income is expected to be between $3.0 billion and $6.0 billion, compared with $8.9 billion in first quarter 2021.