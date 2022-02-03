Skyworks Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $3.14 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.51B beats by $10M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:04 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Skyworks Solutions press release (NASDAQ:SWKS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.14 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.51B (flat Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Outlook: Based on new product ramps across our increasingly diversified product portfolio, we expect double-digit year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in the March quarter,” said Kris Sennesael, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Skyworks.
- “Specifically, in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, we anticipate revenue to be between $1.300 billion and $1.360 billion (vs. consensus of $1.33 billion) with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.62 (vs. consensus of $2.60) at the midpoint of our revenue range, representing revenue growth of 13.5% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of 11%, compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2021.”