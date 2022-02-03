Unity Software Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $315.86M beats by $20.15M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:06 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Unity Software press release (NYSE:U): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $315.86M (+43.4% Y/Y) beats by $20.15M.
- Shares +8.06%.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations was $12.0 million, or 4% of revenue, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $20.1 million.
- 1,052 customers each generated more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months as of December 31, 2021, compared to 793 as of December 31, 2020.
- Dollar-based net expansion rate as of December 31, 2021 was 140% as compared to 138% as of December 31, 2020.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue $315 — $320M, Year-over-year revenue growth 34% — 36%, Non-GAAP loss from operations ($22) — ($23)M, Non-GAAP operating margin (7%).