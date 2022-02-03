Pinterest Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.03, revenue of $846.66M beats by $19.43M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:06 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Pinterest press release (NYSE:PINS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $846.66M (+19.9% Y/Y) beats by $19.43M.
  • Shares +10%.
  • As of February 1, 2021, U.S. MAUs were approximately 86.6M and global MAUs were approximately 436.8M.
  • CEO comment: “As we look ahead to 2022, we plan to further invest in our business as we scale the distribution of Idea Pins through our creator-led content efforts and enhance our core Pinner experience and shopping to make Pinterest the destination for inspiration and action on the internet.”
