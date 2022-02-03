Deckers Outdoor GAAP EPS of $8.42 beats by $0.36, revenue of $1.19B beats by $10M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:09 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Deckers Outdoor press release (NYSE:DECK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $8.42 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $1.19B (+10.2% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Updated FY 2022 Guidance: Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.06 billion vs. consensus of $3.04 billion.
- Gross margin is now expected to be at or slightly below 51.5%.
- SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales are still projected to be approximately 34.0%.
- Operating margin is now expected to be approximately 17.5%.
- Diluted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $14.50 to $15.15 vs. consensus of $15.