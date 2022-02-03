Bill.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.18, revenue of $156.5M beats by $25.55M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:09 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bill.com press release (NYSE:BILL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $156.5M (+189.6% Y/Y) beats by $25.55M.
  • Shares +18%.
  • Q2 Organic Core Revenue Increased 85% Year-Over-Year
  • Q2 Transaction Fees Increased 313% Year-Over-Year
  • Q2 Organic Transaction Fees Increased 121% Year-Over-Year
  • Q3 Guidance: Total revenue $157M - $158M vs. consensus $140.31M; Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16- -$0.15 vs. consensus -$0.23
    FY22 Guidance: Total revenue $597M - $600M from prior guidance of $538M-$541M vs. consensus $540.35M; Non-GAAP EPS of from prior guidance of ($0.46) - ($0.43) vs. consensus -$0.79.
