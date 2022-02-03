GoPro Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.06, revenue of $391.15M beats by $8.52M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:11 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • GoPro press release (NASDAQ:GPRO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $391.15M (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.52M.
  • Shares +6.04%.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 41.2% and 41.3% respectively, up from the prior year period at 38.0% and 38.3%, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, or 18% of revenue, compared to $68 million, or 19% of revenue in the prior year period.
  • Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program of up to $100 Million.
  • Q4 2021 Street ASP was $379, up 17% year-over-year.
  • Cash increased $160 million, or 41% of revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.