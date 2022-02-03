GoPro Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.06, revenue of $391.15M beats by $8.52M
Feb. 03, 2022
- GoPro press release (NASDAQ:GPRO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $391.15M (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.52M.
- Shares +6.04%.
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 41.2% and 41.3% respectively, up from the prior year period at 38.0% and 38.3%, respectively.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, or 18% of revenue, compared to $68 million, or 19% of revenue in the prior year period.
- Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program of up to $100 Million.
- Q4 2021 Street ASP was $379, up 17% year-over-year.
- Cash increased $160 million, or 41% of revenue.