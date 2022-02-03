Ford Motor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.15, revenue of $37.7B beats by $2.08B
- Ford Motor press release (NYSE:F): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $37.7B (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.08B.
- Shares -2.5%.
- The company expects FY2022 adjusted EBIT to be even stronger – $11.5B to $12.5B, an increase of 15% to 25% over 2021. Adjusted free cash flow for the year is expected to be $5.5B to $6.5B.
- Global production capacity of iconic, high-volume BEVs to be at least 600,000 by 2023 and fully electric vehicles to represent at least 40% of its product mix by 2030.