Snap Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.3B beats by $100M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:12 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Snap press release (NYSE:SNAP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+42.7% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Shares +25%.
- Daily Active Users increased 20% year-over-year to 319 million
First quarter of positive net income as a public company
First full year of positive operating cash flow and Free Cash Flow
- Average rev. per user of $4.06 vs. $3.49 in 3Q21.
-
Q1 2022 Outlook
- Revenue is estimated to be between $1,030 million and $1,080 million vs. $1.02B consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately breakeven.