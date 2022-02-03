Snap Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.3B beats by $100M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:12 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor29 Comments
  • Snap press release (NYSE:SNAP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.3B (+42.7% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Shares +25%.
  • Daily Active Users increased 20% year-over-year to 319 million

  • First quarter of positive net income as a public company

  • First full year of positive operating cash flow and Free Cash Flow

  • Average rev. per user of $4.06 vs. $3.49 in 3Q21.

  • Q1 2022 Outlook

    • Revenue is estimated to be between $1,030 million and $1,080 million vs. $1.02B consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately breakeven.
