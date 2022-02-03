UNITY Biotech announces initiation of restructuring program

Feb. 03, 2022
  • UNITY Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) initiated a restructuring program to align its resources on later-stage programs in ophthalmology while further extending operating capital into Q1 2023.
  • These measures will enable UBX to achieve multiple key clinical data readouts for UBX1325 as well as support the Tie2/VEGF bispecific program through advanced candidate nomination with current cash and cash equivalents.
  • All other pipeline programs will be paused to focus resources on these advanced programs.
  • UBX will reduce its workforce, primarily in Discovery Research, by ~50% to 34 full-time employees by the middle of the year.
  • The company expects to report UBX1325 12-week safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2a DME study by mid-year 2022, and 24-week safety and efficacy data from that study before year-end.
  • UBX expects to report UBX1325 16-week safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2 wet AMD study before year-end.
  • UBX1325 24-week safety and efficacy data from the additional wet AMD cohort of the Phase 1 study (UBX1325-01 Study) is expected during H1 2022.
  • Tie2/VEGF bispecific preclinical data to support selection of advanced candidate is expected by mid-year 2022.
