Fortinet Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.08, revenue of $963.6M beats by $2.08M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:14 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Fortinet press release (NASDAQ:FTNT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $963.6M (+28.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.08M.
  • Product revenue of $378.9 million, up 31% year over year.
  • Service revenue of $584.7 million, up 27% year over year.
  • Billings of $1.31 billion, up 36% year over year.
  • Guidance:
  • For the first quarter of 2022:
  • Revenue in the range of $865 million to $895 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $0.75 to $0.80, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18%.
  • For the fiscal year 2022:
  • Revenue in the range of $4.275 billion to $4.325 billion.
    • non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $4.85 to $5.00, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18%.
    • Consensus EPS Estimate for Q1 $0.94; Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q1 $873.32M.
    • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 $4.60; Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $3.98B.
