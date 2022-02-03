Synaptics Non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 beats by $0.14, revenue of $420.5M beats by $0.72M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:14 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Synaptics press release (NASDAQ:SYNA): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $420.5M (+17.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.72M.
- Shares +4%.
- Dean Butler, Chief Financial Officer of Synaptics, added, “For our third quarter of fiscal year 2022, we expect to grow revenue again while maintaining our gross margin profile despite recent input price increases. Our mid-point guidance includes an expectation of achieving a significant non-GAAP gross margin milestone of 60%. Our backlog remains strong with customer demand continuing to outpace supply availability; we have once again factored in the current semiconductor supply chain constraints and pricing changes into our March quarter guidance.”